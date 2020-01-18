Her history is the history of the W-League. Relive every amazing (and devastating) moment from Caitlin Foord's glittering Sydney FC career.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Foord: 'With a heavy heart, Thursday was my last game'
This Week's Incredible W-League Stats & Broken Records
The making of Caitlin Foord
Latest News
'He can make me tear my hair out at times but obviously he's done a job today'
18 Jan 2020
From 16 to Superstar: Caitlin Foord's Greatest Sydney Moments
18 Jan 2020
Awesome Sideline Gallery: Caitlin Foord's Final Sydney Match
18 Jan 2020