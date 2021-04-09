The Matildas were back gelling together once more on the training ground on a chilly Dutch morning ahead of next week's friendly clashes with Germany and the Netherlands. Check out the pics above...
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
'We've been spending days in training to see how we'll fill that position...'
Two ruled out as Matildas embrace underdog status: Kerr
Pic Special: Matildas back on the paddock at last!
Latest News
First rides on the 2022 Trek Session 8
9 Apr 2021
Morgan Cibilic's “Toe of God”
8 Apr 2021
'We've been spending days in training to see how we'll fill that position...'
9 Apr 2021
Most Read
'At what point do we draw the line?' - Sydney barge past 10-man Victory
4 Apr 2021
'The game was ruined by the refs' - Roar fume over Victory win
4 Apr 2021
10 ways to explain (to a sexist mate) that women's sport deserves equal pay
9 Nov 2019
'Same coach, different players...' - Spurs cave in again
5 Apr 2021