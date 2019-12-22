RECAP KHAMIS' RAW EMOTION IN OUR SIDELINE GALLERY ABOVE!

Adelaide once again dominated the majority of possession and large periods of the match, but Canberra struck first through a devastating finish from Leena Khamis.

Khamis - who moved to fifth on the all-time W-League top scorers table with the goal - turned beautifully into space between the two Adelaide centrebacks and rifled an epic finish into the top right corner from range.

"Yeah, it was good to get on the scoresheet," a very content looking Khamis said after the match.

"We knew Adelaide were going to be tough. They've been unlucky in their last few games and we know they're a good team, so it was always going to be a battle today.

"We're going to have a good Christmas time off and then it's going to be great to play (Western Sydney) Wanderers.

"They showed their the team to beat in the competition at the moment but we're looking forward to the battle."

Adelaide couldn't find a riposte amidst a smoky South Australian heatwave, struggling to turn their defensive solidarity and discipline into a real attacking threat throughout the 90 minutes.

Seeing physios needing to run out and give asthma puffers to players who are struggling to breathe in the smoke is a bit of a concern 😢 It must be hard trying to play professional sport in these conditions! #WLeague #ADLvCBR #Adelaidefires #bushfirecrisis https://t.co/u1LYRzykhK — Ben Laws (@benlawskiwi) December 22, 2019

Canberra then went two ahead from a corner, with Hayley Taylor-Young scoring her debut W-League goal, albeit a scrappy one, to the elation of her teammates that quickly crowded the youngster in celebration.

It wasn't the last turn of the game however, as Adelaide eventually pulled one back through Emily Condon on the 93rd minute. Just desserts for Condon's performance, but sparse showings for the overall quality of their play.

Mallory Weber, in stark contrast to Khamis, seemed despondent post-game.

The American - although she hasn't contributed much on the scoresheet - has been a phenomenal signing for the Reds this season.

But Adelaide still sit bottom of the table despite generally solid performances, a dismal showing that's evidenced by the emotion in Weber's voice.

"That's been the struggle this season, we're getting the opportunities and not finishing them," she said.

"We're letting ourselves down in moments defensively and then not capitalising on attacking opportunities so we have nothing to lose now.

"We're just going to go away and then come back and see what we can take out of the rest of the season."