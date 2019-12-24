We've put together the very best of our snappers, who were on hand for every beautiful bust-up and dismal demonstration in another incredible week of W-League action.
Copyright ©The Women's Game All rights reserved.
Related Articles
W-League Round 6: Match-by-Match Preview
3 Things We Learned: Melbourne Victory vs Western Sydney Wanderers
'The girls tell me if it's not working': The 'tight unit' behind Western Sydney Wanderers' success
Latest News
30 Best (and worst) W-League Photos from Round 6
24 Dec 2019
30 Best (and worst) A-League Photos from Round 11
24 Dec 2019
Pressure mounting on Robbie's Roar
23 Dec 2019